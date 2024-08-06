Wed 9 AM | There they go: Klamath Dam removal update

The Klamath River dam removal project, removing four hydroelectric dams on the Klamath River, was always about fish. And fish passage was recently restored at the site of the J.C. Boyle Dam, allowing fish to swim past the site for the first time in decades.

The dam destruction is the largest project of its type in the nation. It is expected to be completed this year. Michael Belchik, Senior Fisheries Biologist with the Yurok Tribe, and Mark Bransom of the Klamath River Renewal Corporation join the JX to offer an update on the progress.