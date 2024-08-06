© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | There they go: Klamath Dam removal update

By Mike Green,
Geoffrey RileyAngela Decker
Published August 6, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

The Klamath River dam removal project, removing four hydroelectric dams on the Klamath River, was always about fish. And fish passage was recently restored at the site of the J.C. Boyle Dam, allowing fish to swim past the site for the first time in decades.

The dam destruction is the largest project of its type in the nation. It is expected to be completed this year. Michael Belchik, Senior Fisheries Biologist with the Yurok Tribe, and Mark Bransom of the Klamath River Renewal Corporation join the JX to offer an update on the progress.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
See stories by Mike Green
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
See stories by Geoffrey Riley
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
See stories by Angela Decker