Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | How Grants Pass can afford to offer free preschool for the first time

By Mike Green,
Geoffrey RileyAngela Decker
Published August 6, 2024 at 9:59 AM PDT

Public school is free, but what comes before it is generally not. That changes when the coming school year starts in Grants Pass, where the school district just announced the beginning of free preschool for four- and five-year-old children.

It is free but not unlimited; there are only 36 slots available, and the students will be chosen by lottery. The district gets no state funding for pre-Kindergarten programs, so funding came from several grants, including one from Southern Oregon Education Service District.

We get further details on the plans from Annie Blanchard at Grants Pass Schools and Shannon Bilbao at SOESD.

Mike Green
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
