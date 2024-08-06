Wed 9:40 | How Grants Pass can afford to offer free preschool for the first time

Public school is free, but what comes before it is generally not. That changes when the coming school year starts in Grants Pass, where the school district just announced the beginning of free preschool for four- and five-year-old children.

It is free but not unlimited; there are only 36 slots available, and the students will be chosen by lottery. The district gets no state funding for pre-Kindergarten programs, so funding came from several grants, including one from Southern Oregon Education Service District.

We get further details on the plans from Annie Blanchard at Grants Pass Schools and Shannon Bilbao at SOESD.

