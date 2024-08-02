© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Economic mobility is a possibility

By Geoffrey Riley,
Angela Decker
Published August 2, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Where you start in life can often determine where you end up. But not always.

Author Tom Seeman experienced an unusual journey to a distant destination and shares insights in his book; Animals I Want to See, a Memoir of Growing Up In the Projects and Defying the Odds. Seeman's identity, ambition, religion, and friendship—often across racial and social lines— are the touchstones of his journey from a child janitor with big dreams to a teenage petty criminal to a student at Yale and Harvard.

Seeman's shares some of those moments, aspirations and inspirations with us on the JX.

Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
