© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Park fire and prison returns top the news of the week

By JPR News Team
Published August 1, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

We get used to very large wildfires burning very close to our communities. But it's only the beginning of August, with a lot of fire season ahead, and the Park fireon the California side is a source of major concern.

That's among the stories JPR News has covered this week. We'll add details to this and other events when our reporters gather for a new edition of The Debrief. Our panel includes at least a few of the following: News Director Erik Neumann, reporters Roman Battaglia, Jane Vaughan, and Justin Higginbottom, and intern James Kelley.

We also get a visit from Alec Stutson at North State Public Radio, who's been tracking the Park fire.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
JPR News Team
News reporting team for Jefferson Public Radio.
See stories by JPR News Team