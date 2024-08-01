© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Last blast of summer at the region's music venues

By Josh Gross,
Geoffrey Riley
Published August 1, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

If the weather allows, August can be something of a crescendo to the summer music season, with names both known and new taking to stages around the region to play some tunes. Heat and smoke can intrude, though, so check your venue before you go see a musical act.

Musician/author/music critic Josh Gross peruses the August calendar for some of the musical highlights, compiling them for our regular visit, Rogue Sounds. Listen for samples of sounds both familiar and fresh.

The list for this month:
Atmosphere at Britt on 8/4
Joslyn and the Sweet Compression at Talent Club on 8/8
Tigers on Opium at Sound Lounge on 8/10
The Dead South at Britt on 8/12
King Youngblood at Local 31 on 8/15

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Josh Gross
Josh Gross, host of One Night Only, is a writer, performer, and multimedia journalist native to Southern Oregon. After graduating from Portland State University, he worked at newspapers and radio stations throughout the west, before returning to Ashland in 2014.
See stories by Josh Gross
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
See stories by Geoffrey Riley