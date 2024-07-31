Thu 9:40 | After COVID, Oregon keeps most Medicaid recipients on the program

The government response to the COVID pandemic included legislation keeping people on Medicaid as long as the health emergency lasted. Once it ended, millions of Americans would potentially lose their Medicaid coverage, and many have.

But Oregon appears to lead the nation in keeping people on its version of Medicaid, the Oregon Health Plan. OHP is still the health insurer for four out of five people who were insured during the pandemic, according to a study out of Georgetown University.

We explore the numbers and the reasons for the high rate of OHP renewals with Vivian Levy, Deputy Medicaid Director at the Oregon Health Authority.