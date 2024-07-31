© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | After COVID, Oregon keeps most Medicaid recipients on the program

By Angela Decker,
Geoffrey Riley
Published July 31, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

The government response to the COVID pandemic included legislation keeping people on Medicaid as long as the health emergency lasted. Once it ended, millions of Americans would potentially lose their Medicaid coverage, and many have.

But Oregon appears to lead the nation in keeping people on its version of Medicaid, the Oregon Health Plan. OHP is still the health insurer for four out of five people who were insured during the pandemic, according to a study out of Georgetown University.

We explore the numbers and the reasons for the high rate of OHP renewals with Vivian Levy, Deputy Medicaid Director at the Oregon Health Authority.

Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
