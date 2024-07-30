Wed 9:40 | Oregon State U. beefs up wildfire database to help wildfire prevention and response

We've heard many times in recent years how unpredictable wildfires have become, in addition to them getting just plain larger. Anything that can help fire managers figure out where and how fires burn gives a boost to fire prevention and firefighting.

The Fire Program Analysis Fire-Occurrence Database, created more than a decade ago, collects all kinds of information on fire ignitions and fire behavior. Erica Fleishman directs the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute at Oregon State University, and she led a team that added many more attributes and numbers to the database.

She explains in a visit to the JX.