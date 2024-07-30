© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildfire
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Oregon State U. beefs up wildfire database to help wildfire prevention and response

By Geoffrey Riley,
Angela Decker
Published July 30, 2024 at 10:43 AM PDT
Plumes of smoke are seen from miles away as a rangeland wildfire burns outside of the small town of Antelope in Wasco County, Oregon.
Emily Jane Davis, Oregon State University
Plumes of smoke are seen from miles away as a rangeland wildfire burns outside of the small town of Antelope in Wasco County, Oregon.

We've heard many times in recent years how unpredictable wildfires have become, in addition to them getting just plain larger. Anything that can help fire managers figure out where and how fires burn gives a boost to fire prevention and firefighting.

The Fire Program Analysis Fire-Occurrence Database, created more than a decade ago, collects all kinds of information on fire ignitions and fire behavior. Erica Fleishman directs the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute at Oregon State University, and she led a team that added many more attributes and numbers to the database.
She explains in a visit to the JX.

