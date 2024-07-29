Tue 9:40 | The summer of special reports, covered in Signals & Noise

It USED to be that people paid attention to media less in the summertime, hence summer reruns on network TV. That world is gone, especially when huge events rock the world, as they did on successive weekends in July in the USA.

The media coverage of the Trump shooting and the Biden withdrawal is among the topics on the table for the latest edition of Signals & Noise, our media overview.

Erik Palmer from the Communication faculty at Southern Oregon University is back in his regular chair, joined this time by a guest, J

X host Mike Green, working as a panelist on a usual off-day. We bounce the media events of the moment off the panel.

