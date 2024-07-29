© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | The summer of special reports, covered in Signals & Noise

By Geoffrey Riley,
Mike GreenErik Palmer
Published July 29, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

It USED to be that people paid attention to media less in the summertime, hence summer reruns on network TV. That world is gone, especially when huge events rock the world, as they did on successive weekends in July in the USA.

The media coverage of the Trump shooting and the Biden withdrawal is among the topics on the table for the latest edition of Signals & Noise, our media overview.

Erik Palmer from the Communication faculty at Southern Oregon University is back in his regular chair, joined this time by a guest, J

X host Mike Green, working as a panelist on a usual off-day. We bounce the media events of the moment off the panel.

The Jefferson Exchange
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009.
Mike Green
Erik Palmer
