Tue 9:25 | How the Forest Service gets people and machines on all those fires

Wildfire
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

How the Forest Service gets people and machines on all those fires

By Geoffrey Riley,
Angela Decker
Published July 29, 2024

Look at the maps of current fires in our part of the country, and all the red dots look like a major case of the measles. Hundreds of thousands of acres lit up in the latter part of July, after the heat wave baked the landscape in the first part of the month.

As usual, many of the fires are burning on U.S. Forest Service land. We check in with Ed Hiatt, the Pacific Northwest Assistant Fire Director for Operations. He gives us a view of the overall fire picture, and just what it takes to get people and equipment assigned to all the fires.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
