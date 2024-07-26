Mon 9:25 | Globetrotting reporter tells stories of covering climate disasters

Jonathan Vigliotti's phone rings in the middle of the night from time to time. It's the nature of his work, as a traveling correspondent for CBS News. Vigliotti flew to Maui to cover the aftermath of the fire that destroyed most of Lahaina, and he had to charter a boat to get there.

After a while, the occasions covering severe weather events piled up, and piled up quite high. Vigliotti recounts what he's seen, and the connections to our changing climate, in his bookBefore It's Gone: Stories from the Front Lines of Climate Change in Small-Town America.

Jonathan Vigliotti talks to the JX about his travels--hot and cold, wet and dry--and his first book.

