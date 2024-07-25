© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 9 AM | Fire season and fire maps and more keep reporters busy

By JPR News Team
Published July 25, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

We knew fire season would not stay quiet forever, and fires are now indeed keeping crews busy on both sides of the state line. Even THINKING about fires makes news, as in the state of Oregon's (re)introduction of its wildfire hazard map.

That's among the stories JPR News covered this week. Our reporters also got into non-fire stories, like an extended analysis of why school districts are so strapped for cash. It all adds up to a big week to discuss in The Debrief, our end-of-the-week look back at the big stories.

Sitting around the studio table is News Director Erik Neumann, reporters Roman Battaglia, Jane Vaughan, and Justin Higginbottom, and intern James Kelley.

