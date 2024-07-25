Fri 9:40 | The brains behind the legal blonde

It's not JUST that the stage version of "Legally Blonde" added songs. That's plenty right there, but the tale of the underestimated blonde woman who gets herself a law degree has several more dimensions as a musical. Dancing for one, jumping rope for another.

It goes on from there, and Lauren Blair is in charge of all of it, as the director and choregrapher and casting director for the show, now onstage at Oregon Cabaret Theatre.

Vanessa Finney visits with the director+ in a new edition of The Creative Way. We get some idea of what it takes to go from bare stage to fully produced musical.

