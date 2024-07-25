© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | The brains behind the legal blonde

By Vanessa Finney
Published July 25, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

It's not JUST that the stage version of "Legally Blonde" added songs. That's plenty right there, but the tale of the underestimated blonde woman who gets herself a law degree has several more dimensions as a musical. Dancing for one, jumping rope for another.

It goes on from there, and Lauren Blair is in charge of all of it, as the director and choregrapher and casting director for the show, now onstage at Oregon Cabaret Theatre.

Vanessa Finney visits with the director+ in a new edition of The Creative Way. We get some idea of what it takes to go from bare stage to fully produced musical.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney hosts <i>All Things Considered</i> on JPR and produces two segments for The Jefferson Exchange: <i>My Better Half</i> and <i>The Creative Way</i>.
See stories by Vanessa Finney