The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Getting your evacuation ducks in a row before you need them

By Angela Decker,
Geoffrey Riley
Published July 24, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

We're taking risks if we get to the end of July in our region and we have not prepared a "go-kit" in case of evacuation. The dry landscape is actually on fire in many areas, bringing firefighters in and forcing nearby landowners out.

Local and state governments have put in some work in recent years, identifying evacuation zones and distributing information about which zones people live in, and what routes to take if an evacuation is ordered.

It's a lot of information to convey, and still a work in progress. We take some extra time with both theOregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) and with Jackson County's emergency operation. Patience Winningham from OEM and Holly Powers, the Jackson county's emergency manager, are our guests.

Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
