© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildfire
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | How to comment on Oregon's new wildfire hazard map

By Geoffrey Riley,
Angela Decker
Published July 24, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Not every part of our region is as flammable as the next. There is some variation, meaning wildfire risk is just higher in some places than in others. And when the state of Oregon said so with the release of a wildfire risk map in 2022, landowners in high risk areas complained, loudly.

The state withdrew the map until just recently, offering in its place the Wildfire Hazard Map. It does not differ greatly from the previous map, but the state has put more work into contacting landowners and holding public meetings. And input will be taken until August 18th, input that could lead to changes in the map.

Tim Holschbach from the Oregon Department of Forestry joins us for an overview.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
See stories by Geoffrey Riley
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
See stories by Angela Decker