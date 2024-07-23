Wed 9 AM | The Oregon town that was diverse before diversity was a thing

There are many places on the map where people once lived and worked that faded into history. But Maxville, Oregon may be one of a kind. It was a timber town, and there were plenty of those, but Maxville was integrated: Black and white workers inhabited the town and worked in the mill.

The Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center works to preserve, interpret, and enhance the historical record. And Southern Oregon University sociology and anthropology program gives a boost to MHIC's efforts.

We revisit the Maxville story, with guidance from SOU Professor Mark Tveskov and Gwen Trice, MHIC Executive Director.