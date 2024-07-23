© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | The Oregon town that was diverse before diversity was a thing

By Angela Decker,
Geoffrey Riley
Published July 23, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

There are many places on the map where people once lived and worked that faded into history. But Maxville, Oregon may be one of a kind. It was a timber town, and there were plenty of those, but Maxville was integrated: Black and white workers inhabited the town and worked in the mill.

The Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center works to preserve, interpret, and enhance the historical record. And Southern Oregon University sociology and anthropology program gives a boost to MHIC's efforts.

We revisit the Maxville story, with guidance from SOU Professor Mark Tveskov and Gwen Trice, MHIC Executive Director.

Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
See stories by Angela Decker
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
See stories by Geoffrey Riley