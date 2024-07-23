Wed 9:40 | Charity giving and receiving at Four Way Community Foundation in Grants Pass

Any community of a reasonable size has a few people with some dollars to give, and some places that will gladly take them. Josephine County--and western Jackson County--have an entity that helps collect givers with receivers.

The Four Way Community Foundation is closing in on its 50th birthday, having spent nearly half a century now helping givers make philanthropic donations, and helping guide those donations to organizations that can use a few bucks.

Kate Dwyer is Executive Director at the Foundation; she visits with details of who gives and who gets.