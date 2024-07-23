© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Money and Personal Finances
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Charity giving and receiving at Four Way Community Foundation in Grants Pass

By Angela Decker,
Geoffrey Riley
Published July 23, 2024 at 3:50 PM PDT

Any community of a reasonable size has a few people with some dollars to give, and some places that will gladly take them. Josephine County--and western Jackson County--have an entity that helps collect givers with receivers.

The Four Way Community Foundation is closing in on its 50th birthday, having spent nearly half a century now helping givers make philanthropic donations, and helping guide those donations to organizations that can use a few bucks.
Kate Dwyer is Executive Director at the Foundation; she visits with details of who gives and who gets.

Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
