The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | California's longest tunnel will fix a perpetually troubled Del Norte highway

By Geoffrey Riley,
Angela Decker
Published July 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM PDT

We expect things to move on highways; that's what they're for. But not the highway itself, which has long been the problem at Last Chance Grade on U.S. 101 in Del Norte County.

The highway is located in a landslide-prone area, and frequent work is required to keep the highway from sliding down the hill. Caltrans, the state department of transportation, chose a permanent fix. It'll be long and expensive, requiring a tunnel more than a mile long, and potentially a couple of billion dollars.

Jaime Matteoli is the Project Manager for Last Chance Grade, and our guest for an exploration of the steps that led to the decision.

Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
