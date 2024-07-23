Wed 9:25 | California's longest tunnel will fix a perpetually troubled Del Norte highway

We expect things to move on highways; that's what they're for. But not the highway itself, which has long been the problem at Last Chance Grade on U.S. 101 in Del Norte County.

The highway is located in a landslide-prone area, and frequent work is required to keep the highway from sliding down the hill. Caltrans, the state department of transportation, chose a permanent fix. It'll be long and expensive, requiring a tunnel more than a mile long, and potentially a couple of billion dollars.

Jaime Matteoli is the Project Manager for Last Chance Grade, and our guest for an exploration of the steps that led to the decision.