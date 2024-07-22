© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | An immersion in writing and in nature: Lost in Place

By Geoffrey Riley,
Angela Decker
Published July 22, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Maybe it's a rare writer who gets rich at the craft... but writers can find other kinds of rewards like inspiration and technical growth in their work by taking part in residencies and retreats for writers.

The Lost in Place Nature Writing Intensive, held at Summer Lake Lodge in the Lake County (Oregon) backcountry is that kind of opportunity. It includes both sessions devoted to writing better and excursions into nature around the lodge.

Renowned poet Ellen Waterston is the organizer of the event, and the High Desert Museum in Bend is a partner. We get further details on the event (August 8-11) from Ellen Waterston and Hayley Brazier, curator of natural history at the museum.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
See stories by Geoffrey Riley
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
See stories by Angela Decker