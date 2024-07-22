Tue 9:40 | An immersion in writing and in nature: Lost in Place

Maybe it's a rare writer who gets rich at the craft... but writers can find other kinds of rewards like inspiration and technical growth in their work by taking part in residencies and retreats for writers.

The Lost in Place Nature Writing Intensive, held at Summer Lake Lodge in the Lake County (Oregon) backcountry is that kind of opportunity. It includes both sessions devoted to writing better and excursions into nature around the lodge.

Renowned poet Ellen Waterston is the organizer of the event, and the High Desert Museum in Bend is a partner. We get further details on the event (August 8-11) from Ellen Waterston and Hayley Brazier, curator of natural history at the museum.