© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | What happens now with the coveted Pipe Fork forest property

By Geoffrey Riley,
Angela Decker
Published July 22, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

The recent saga of the efforts to protect the forest around Pipe Fork Creek in Josephine County ended with a whimper, not a bang. But it may not be over.

Fans of the forest, led by the Williams Community Forest Project, worked to protect the land currently owned by Josephine County. They even lined up a buyer in The Conservation Fund, which planned to buy it from the county and then sell it to the Bureau of Land Management, which owns adjacent forest land.

But Josephine County commissioners, after attaching several additional conditions to the sale, left the property unsold by a deadline to commit. Chas Rogers and Cheryl Bruner, board members at WCFP, talk about next steps.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
See stories by Geoffrey Riley
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
See stories by Angela Decker