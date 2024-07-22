Tue 9:25 | What happens now with the coveted Pipe Fork forest property

The recent saga of the efforts to protect the forest around Pipe Fork Creek in Josephine County ended with a whimper, not a bang. But it may not be over.

Fans of the forest, led by the Williams Community Forest Project, worked to protect the land currently owned by Josephine County. They even lined up a buyer in The Conservation Fund, which planned to buy it from the county and then sell it to the Bureau of Land Management, which owns adjacent forest land.

But Josephine County commissioners, after attaching several additional conditions to the sale, left the property unsold by a deadline to commit. Chas Rogers and Cheryl Bruner, board members at WCFP, talk about next steps.

