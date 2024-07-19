Mon 9 AM | The long co-dependency between activism and art

Activism and community organizing are generally about getting people to move: move to demonstrate on an issue, move to vote on an issue, move off dead-center in thinking.

One way to move people is by inspiring them, through art. And there's a long history of the intertwining of art and activism, a story told by Ken Grossinger in his book Art Works: How Organizers and Artists Are Creating a Better World Together.

Maybe you remember the words from older campaigns, but the pictures may have stuck with you as well. We get examples from the author in a visit to the JX.

