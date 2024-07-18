© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | HUGE week in the news is up for discussion

By JPR News Team
Published July 18, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Well. A FEW things have happened since the last time our news team assembled on the air. In addition to the volume and intensity of national news, we've had lightning storms, some additional fires from those, and a third of the Josephine County Board of Commissioners resigning.

JPR News reporters have been working these and other stories, and they gather once again for a new addition of The Debrief, talking about the week's big stories and their coverage.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
JPR News Team
News reporting team for Jefferson Public Radio.
See stories by JPR News Team