Jennifer Rood is up for just about anything in her writing. The Rogue Valley resident just published a book of found art and found poetry from the COVID-19 pandemic, and spent some time as an artist-in-residence at the Oregon Caves.

Amy Miller spends some time with Jennifer Rood in the latest edition of The Writer's Dish.

Our literary podcast delves into just how you find poetry, and what kinds of writing the caves inspired.