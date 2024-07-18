© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Artist-in-residence programs at National Parks and Monuments

By Amy Miller
Published July 18, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Jennifer Rood is up for just about anything in her writing. The Rogue Valley resident just published a book of found art and found poetry from the COVID-19 pandemic, and spent some time as an artist-in-residence at the Oregon Caves.

Jennifer shares her experiences with host Amy Miller in the latest edition of The Writer's Dish.

Our literary podcast delves into artist-in-residency programs at National Parks and Monuments, how to find them, and how they can inspire and nurture writers.

