Housing
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | After the ruling: how Grants Pass addresses its homeless population

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 17, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

The Supreme Court had its say, and then the residents of Grants Pass weighed in.

The SCOTUS ruling that rousting people from camping on public property is NOT cruel and unusual punishment gives the city--any city--more tools to clear encampments of homeless people from public property. And a council "listening session" after the ruling featured dozens of Grants Pass residents saying how they'd like the city to deal with homeless people.

Oregon state law passed in recent years also plays a role in city responses to encampments. Grants Pass Mayor Sara Bristol joins us once again to talk about the options facing the city and all of its residents, with and without houses.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
