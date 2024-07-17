Thu 9:25 | After the ruling: how Grants Pass addresses its homeless population

The Supreme Court had its say, and then the residents of Grants Pass weighed in.

The SCOTUS ruling that rousting people from camping on public property is NOT cruel and unusual punishment gives the city--any city--more tools to clear encampments of homeless people from public property. And a council "listening session" after the ruling featured dozens of Grants Pass residents saying how they'd like the city to deal with homeless people.

Oregon state law passed in recent years also plays a role in city responses to encampments. Grants Pass Mayor Sara Bristol joins us once again to talk about the options facing the city and all of its residents, with and without houses.