The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Sun, sea, and strings (and more): Oregon coastal music festivals return

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 16, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

The storms of winter are long forgotten by now on the Oregon coast. And the summer heat (usually) doesn't get as severe as it does inland. So it's a great time to take in some music, and several organizations are lined up to provide the tunes.

Oregon Coast Music Festival is in the middle of its two week run (July 13-27), and Redfish Music Festival gets started just as the other is ending (July 26-August 4). We get details on this year's events in a visit with Christine Moffitt, OCMA's president, and Fritz Gearhart, the founder and executive director at RMF.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
