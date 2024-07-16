Wed 9:25 | Sun, sea, and strings (and more): Oregon coastal music festivals return

The storms of winter are long forgotten by now on the Oregon coast. And the summer heat (usually) doesn't get as severe as it does inland. So it's a great time to take in some music, and several organizations are lined up to provide the tunes.

Oregon Coast Music Festival is in the middle of its two week run (July 13-27), and Redfish Music Festival gets started just as the other is ending (July 26-August 4). We get details on this year's events in a visit with Christine Moffitt, OCMA's president, and Fritz Gearhart, the founder and executive director at RMF.

