9 AM | Oregon cranks up the summer meals for children across the state

Children and Family
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Oregon cranks up the summer meals for children across the state

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 16, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Maybe it's a rare kid who misses school in the summertime, but there are plenty of kids who would miss meals in the summertime without school-based nutrition programs. The programs ensure that children don't go hungry because the meal they normally get at school come to an end.

The Oregon Department of Education Summer Food Service program provides free nutritious meals at sites all over the state. ODE Communications Director Marc Siegel offers insights on two state education programs: Summer Food Service and Summer EBT, which provides $120 for groceries per eligible child.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
