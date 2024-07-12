Mon 9:25 | Some thoughts on avoiding 'End of the World'

Maybe you have days when it feels like the whole world has gone crazy. Maybe it's more than days, as it is for Jon Mills. He's a Canadian philosopher and psychologist who has thought many times that humans were losing their grip, either on reality or the fate of the world, or both.

Mills takes up the challenges and how we've responded to them, and how we might yet rescue human society. His recent book is End of the World: Civilization and Its Fate.

We can report that the book is not sunny, but neither is it without hope for positive change.