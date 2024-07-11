Wildfire issues and investigating inappropriate behavior from a Josephine county commissioner

July's arrival brought a fresh, hot dose of summer reality. Not only did the heat wave bring a succession of record-high temperatures, but we also saw some significant new fires, insurance changes due to wildfire, and an investigation into inappropriate behavior from a Josephine county commissioner at a public meeting.

The wildfire situation brought about the annual restoration of the JPR Wildfire Tracker to our website.

The JPR News team discusses the latest news in The Debrief.