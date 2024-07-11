Fri 9:25 | Doctor, doctor, give me the grapes

Dr. Peter Adesman was well along in his medical career when he decided to do something else. Not instead of doctoring, but in addition to it. So he planted grapevines on his property, and thus was born Peter William Vineyard.

The operation produces several different kinds of wine, all the while Adesman and his wife, Dr. Robin Miller, continue their medical careers. Vanessa Finney talks to Adesman about making the late-in-life dedication to an avocation, in a new edition of My Better Half.