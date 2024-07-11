© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Food and Agriculture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Doctor, doctor, give me the grapes

By Vanessa Finney
Published July 11, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Dr. Peter Adesman was well along in his medical career when he decided to do something else. Not instead of doctoring, but in addition to it. So he planted grapevines on his property, and thus was born Peter William Vineyard.

The operation produces several different kinds of wine, all the while Adesman and his wife, Dr. Robin Miller, continue their medical careers. Vanessa Finney talks to Adesman about making the late-in-life dedication to an avocation, in a new edition of My Better Half.

Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney hosts <i>All Things Considered</i> on JPR and produces two segments for The Jefferson Exchange: <i>My Better Half</i> and <i>The Creative Way</i>.
