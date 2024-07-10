© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Red Cross offers more suggestions on coping with heat waves

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 10, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Yes, it gets hot in our part of the world. But the relentless heat wave set high temperature records day after day after day; Redding did not get a high temp UNDER 110 for more than a week. It won't let up for a few days more, and it's likely not the only heat spike of the summer.

You may be battled-hardened by the heat at this point, but we can always get more ideas on coping with the hot weather. American Red Cross is familiar with good ways to cope with high temperatures... we bring in Darrell Fuller from theRed Cross Cascades Region to share some of the ways with us.

