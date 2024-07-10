© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Hot and dry may mean more frequent electric power interruptions

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 10, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
Talent Avenue 1951
Talent Avenue 1951

It's the last thing you want to have happen on a very hot day when you're sitting by the air conditioner: the power goes out. But it happens, and it happened several times over the course of less than a week in the Rogue Valley City of Talent.

The outages did not last long, but any interruption of electric power at the very least inconveniences someone. And the interruptions are coming more frequently for a variety of reasons related to safety and fire prevention. Pacific Power is the electricity supplier and the supplier of details on what's happening.

Simon Gutierrez from the power company visits with those details. Talent Mayor Darby Ayers-Flood talks about the city's efforts to provide information and support to local citizens.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
