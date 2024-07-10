Thu 9:40 | Hot and dry may mean more frequent electric power interruptions

It's the last thing you want to have happen on a very hot day when you're sitting by the air conditioner: the power goes out. But it happens, and it happened several times over the course of less than a week in the Rogue Valley City of Talent.

The outages did not last long, but any interruption of electric power at the very least inconveniences someone. And the interruptions are coming more frequently for a variety of reasons related to safety and fire prevention. Pacific Power is the electricity supplier and the supplier of details on what's happening.

Simon Gutierrez from the power company visits with those details. Talent Mayor Darby Ayers-Flood talks about the city's efforts to provide information and support to local citizens.

