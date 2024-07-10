Thu 9:25 | Dam removals continue on Rogue River tributaries

By one person's description, Evans Creek went from "a hot bathtub to a flowing stream." The key was the removal of a dam, more than a century old, more than 100 feet long, and six feet high. Evans Creek is a Rogue River tributary and important spawning habitat for fish.

The removal of Williams-Whalen Dam was the third such removal from just Evans Creek in the last couple of years, carried out in part through the efforts of WaterWatchof Oregon and the Rogue River Watershed Council. We catch up with the groups on their stream restoration work, in the persons of Jim McCarthy from WaterWatch and Brian Barr from RRWC.

