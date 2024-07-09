Wed 9 AM | Survey finds that despite clear differences, Oregonians believe in compromise

How would you describe yourself and your general political attitudes? Party-aligned? Disengaged? Alienated? These terms and many more come into use in the recently released typology study from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

OVBC spent two months last fall compiling data on the political feelings of Oregonians. One of the major findings: despite breaking into eight types, people are people... they believe people with whom they do not agree politically can still work with them for the common good.

We explore the findings and the groups--from "party-aligned progressives" to "modern conservative loyalists"--in a chat with OVBC Executive Director Amaury Vogel.

