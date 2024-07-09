© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Survey finds that despite clear differences, Oregonians believe in compromise

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 9, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

How would you describe yourself and your general political attitudes? Party-aligned? Disengaged? Alienated? These terms and many more come into use in the recently released typology study from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

OVBC spent two months last fall compiling data on the political feelings of Oregonians. One of the major findings: despite breaking into eight types, people are people... they believe people with whom they do not agree politically can still work with them for the common good.

We explore the findings and the groups--from "party-aligned progressives" to "modern conservative loyalists"--in a chat with OVBC Executive Director Amaury Vogel.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
