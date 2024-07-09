© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Using ancient knowledge for modern ends: making healthy forests

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 9, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Scientists thought they knew a lot about forests and how they functioned decades ago. Then the spotted owl and salmon and other forest creatures--and climate change--helped point out the limits of our understanding. Yet there are people in the region whose ancestors helped manage forests for thousands of years on the landscape.

The Traditional Ecological Knowledge--TEK--of the region's indigenous people has been given center stage once again. Lomakatsi Restoration Project has long relied upon TEK and its practitioners.

We get an overview from Lomakatsi Executive Director Marko Bey, and Belinda Brown, the organization's Tribal Partnerships Director.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
