Wildlife
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Big package of grants to help reduce wildfire danger in California national forests

By Geoffrey Riley,
Angela Decker
Published July 8, 2024 at 10:13 AM PDT

There is general agreement that the best way to reduce the threat of large intense wildfires is to reduce the fuel loads in western forests. But the U.S. Forest Service does not have the money for all the forest restoration work needed.

Partners can help, though... including the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. NFWF recently announced a package of grants totalling $53 Million, to be spread among several national forests in California. The grants trigger additional outlays of money from other sources.

We get a sketch of where the money will go and what it will pay for, in a chat with Jonathan Birdsong, Western Region Director for NFWF.

Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
