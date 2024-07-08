Tue 9:25 | Big package of grants to help reduce wildfire danger in California national forests

There is general agreement that the best way to reduce the threat of large intense wildfires is to reduce the fuel loads in western forests. But the U.S. Forest Service does not have the money for all the forest restoration work needed.

Partners can help, though... including the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. NFWF recently announced a package of grants totalling $53 Million, to be spread among several national forests in California. The grants trigger additional outlays of money from other sources.

We get a sketch of where the money will go and what it will pay for, in a chat with Jonathan Birdsong, Western Region Director for NFWF.

