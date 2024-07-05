© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | The cost to us and the planet of eating meat-heavy diets

By Geoffrey Riley,
Angela Decker
Published July 5, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Once you think beyond the walls of the market(s) where you buy your food, you can go on a long journey indeed. The sources of the things we eat can be endlessly fascinating (and occasionally gruesome, let's be honest).

Nina Guilbeault, both sociologist and vegan, approaches the journey of food discovery from the perspective of a non-meat eater. She examines the food system of today, the greater acceptance over time of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, and places where mistakes have been made by people pushing for still greater acceptance. The result is the book The Good Eater: A Vegan’s Search for the Future of Food. The author's visit does include some discussions of the protein industry, covering both current animal operations and potential future "lab meat." Grab a snack and listen. https://ninaguilbeault.com/book

Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
