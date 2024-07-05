Mon 9:25 | The cost to us and the planet of eating meat-heavy diets

Once you think beyond the walls of the market(s) where you buy your food, you can go on a long journey indeed. The sources of the things we eat can be endlessly fascinating (and occasionally gruesome, let's be honest).

Nina Guilbeault, both sociologist and vegan, approaches the journey of food discovery from the perspective of a non-meat eater. She examines the food system of today, the greater acceptance over time of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, and places where mistakes have been made by people pushing for still greater acceptance. The result is the book The Good Eater: A Vegan’s Search for the Future of Food. The author's visit does include some discussions of the protein industry, covering both current animal operations and potential future "lab meat." Grab a snack and listen. https://ninaguilbeault.com/book

