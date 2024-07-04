© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Heim's German baked goods

By William Smith
Published July 4, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Think of baked treats that remind you of childhood, home, or rolling dough with your grandmother. That's what Jennifer Marie Plitzko aims for when creating her baked goods for sale at Rogue Valley grower's markets, sold under the name Heim.

Heim comes from the German word heimat, meaning a feeling of home; not attached to a physical place but to a memory, a sensation, a longing.

Plitzko, a trained pastry chef, talks with host Will Smith about her work and creating inspired by her personal history.

William Smith
