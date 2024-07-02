© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | An old growth proponent talks about the federal EIS on a national old growth rule

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 2, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Whatever your feelings about old growth forests and their protection, you have until late September to tell the federal government what you think.

The USDA Forest Service recently published the draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) for a national old growth amendment that would guide preservation and creation of old growth in national forests across the country.

Just having the process itself is welcome news to conservation groups and scientists, including the Rogue Valley's Dominick DellaSala. He is the chief scientist at Wild Heritage and a researcher of old growth forests for decades. DellaSala visits once again to talk about what he sees in the DEIS, and how to comment on it.

