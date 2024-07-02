© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | How NOT to turn a summer adventure into a search and rescue mission

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 2, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Warmer weather has arrived, and millions of Oregonians and visitors are eager to hike, climb, camp, boat, and explore the beauty of our state. On average, more than 1,000 Search and Rescue (SAR) missions are conducted each year across the state. Unsurprisingly, 99% of the people needing SAR assistance over the last decade lived outside the county where they were rescued.

Lack of preparedness was often the common denominator. In recognition of Search and Rescue Month, several state agencies are sharing best practices on how to keep outdoor adventures fun for people and protect Oregon’s scenic landscape. Oregon State Search and Rescue Coordinator Scott Lucas will offer key insights for safely enjoying the great outdoors.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team