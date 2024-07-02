Wed 9:25 | How NOT to turn a summer adventure into a search and rescue mission

Warmer weather has arrived, and millions of Oregonians and visitors are eager to hike, climb, camp, boat, and explore the beauty of our state. On average, more than 1,000 Search and Rescue (SAR) missions are conducted each year across the state. Unsurprisingly, 99% of the people needing SAR assistance over the last decade lived outside the county where they were rescued.

Lack of preparedness was often the common denominator. In recognition of Search and Rescue Month, several state agencies are sharing best practices on how to keep outdoor adventures fun for people and protect Oregon’s scenic landscape. Oregon State Search and Rescue Coordinator Scott Lucas will offer key insights for safely enjoying the great outdoors.