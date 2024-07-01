Tue 9:40 | Another lawsuit seeks species protection for a Pacific shark

It's not just that the federal endangered species list is long, there is also a long list of living things that probably SHOULD be on the list. And in the eyes of many conservation groups, that list is far too long. Another case is now in the courts, with groups suing the federal government for not moving fast enough on deciding if the tope shark deserves protection.

The shark lives in temperate oceans, and is highly prized for its meat--it is also known as the "soupfin shark." Population numbers have been plummeting, and the National Marine Fisheries Service said more than two years ago that it might warrant protection.

Center for Biological Diversity and the Defend Them All Foundation brought the suit to speed up the decision. We get details from the filing attorneys, David Derrick at the Oceans Program of CBD and Lindsey Zehel at Defend Them All.

