Tue 9:40 | Another lawsuit seeks species protection for a Pacific shark

The Jefferson Exchange

Another lawsuit seeks species protection for a Pacific shark

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 1, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

It's not just that the federal endangered species list is long, there is also a long list of living things that probably SHOULD be on the list. And in the eyes of many conservation groups, that list is far too long. Another case is now in the courts, with groups suing the federal government for not moving fast enough on deciding if the tope shark deserves protection.

The shark lives in temperate oceans, and is highly prized for its meat--it is also known as the "soupfin shark." Population numbers have been plummeting, and the National Marine Fisheries Service said more than two years ago that it might warrant protection.

Center for Biological Diversity and the Defend Them All Foundation brought the suit to speed up the decision. We get details from the filing attorneys, David Derrick at the Oceans Program of CBD and Lindsey Zehel at Defend Them All.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
