Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Oregon State study finds variations in people connecting extreme weather to climate change

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 28, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Maybe it just makes intuitive sense: heat equals heat, so the planet getting hotter would naturally lead to more heat waves and wildfires. And sure enough, recent research out of Oregon State University shows that a sample of the population had no problem connecting extreme heat and destructive fires to climate change.

Tornadoes and hurricanes, on the other hand? Those scored lower in peoples' confidence that climate change is a factor. Rainfall/flooding made the list, too... we explore what questions were asked, and how people's experiences and affiliations track with the answers. Our guests are the two of the four study authors, Hilary Boudet and Philip Mote.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
