© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | JPR news heats up as summer takes hold

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 27, 2024 at 10:30 AM PDT

Jackson County leaders are surveying the public about proposals for a new county jail, and a Northern California town celebrates America's rails. Those are among the stories JPR News covered in a hot week in the region. There's plenty more going on, including Shasta County getting a new clerk. News Director Erik Neumann assembles the reporting staff for a new lookback, in The Debrief

There's plenty more going on, including Shasta County getting a new clerk.

JPR News Director Erik Neumann assembles the reporting staff for a new lookback, in The Debrief.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team