Fri 9:25 | How newer treatments for PTSD and anxiety work

There are plenty of sources of trauma in the world; just peruse the news headlines of the day for evidence. The effects stay with the people who experience or witness trauma as Post-traumatic Stress Disorder, PTSD.

June is PTSD Awareness Month, so you can guess the topic of the latest edition of Mental Health Matters. MHM is our podcast made in partnership with the Southern Oregon chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

NAMI-SO's Andra Hollenbeck focuses on PTSD and anxiety disorders with Robert Cuyler, a psychologist and mental healthcare executive. He's been involved in work to develop new treatments for PTSD and panic issues.

