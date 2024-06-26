© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | How FORJournalism is designed to help Oregon newspapers survive

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 26, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

We keep having the conversation about the future of journalism, because the reality of journalism in the current moment is rocky indeed. Nearly 2,900 newspapers have closed in the United States since 2005, and the rate is ticking up over time.

The Fund for Oregon Rural Journalism--FORJournalism or just FORJ for short--is a nonprofit set up to help rural newsrooms secure training and people and money to stay open. It was set up by EO Media Group, which recently announced cutbacks at all of its newspapers, including the Rogue Valley Times.

So FORJ clearly has its work cut out for it. We explore that work and what it takes to fulfill the mission, in a visit with FORJ Executive Director Jody Lawrence-Turner.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
