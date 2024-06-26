© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | NPR regular makes a stop in the Rogue Valley

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 26, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Helen Hong has built quite a career as a comic actor and standup comedian, but she may be most familiar to public radio listeners through her appearances on the panel on "Wait Wait Don't Tell Me."

The weekly quiz show got her exposed to new audiences, and she'll face one in person in the Rogue Valley. Hong is booked for an event at Ashland's Belle Fiore Winery on Friday, July 5th.

We get a chance to ask her some advance questions about life and comedy and public radio.

