Thu 9:25 | Alzheimer's Month prompts a review of the signs of memory loss and dementia

The primary concerns about growing old used to be about mobility and sight and hearing. These remain, but keeping our minds intact as we age has zoomed up the list, as dementia affects more of the population. June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month, a chance to face the fears and learn more about how to cope with memory loss. Right at Homein Medford is in the business of helping older people stay in their own homes, by linking them with in-home caregivers and assistants. Brooke Fredericks is the owner of the Medford franchise, and gives us some guidance on the warning signs of dementia and how to respond to them.