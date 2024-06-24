Tue 9 AM | The opponents to jet boats on the Upper Rogue speak out

Jet boats traverse several stretches of the Rogue River, delighting their passengers but annoying some other rivers users. They are not "on board" with jet boat use, in either sense of the term.

The state of Oregon is taking input on uses of the Upper Rogue River for a while longer, to gauge public opinions about all river uses, jet boats included. We talked generally about the process in a recent segment, now we hear from the "Say No to Jetboats"camp.

Michael Parker and Don Blaser lay out the case for restricting the use of the tour boats on the Upper Rogue.