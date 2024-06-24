© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | The opponents to jet boats on the Upper Rogue speak out

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 24, 2024 at 10:18 AM PDT

Jet boats traverse several stretches of the Rogue River, delighting their passengers but annoying some other rivers users. They are not "on board" with jet boat use, in either sense of the term.

The state of Oregon is taking input on uses of the Upper Rogue River for a while longer, to gauge public opinions about all river uses, jet boats included. We talked generally about the process in a recent segment, now we hear from the "Say No to Jetboats"camp.

Michael Parker and Don Blaser lay out the case for restricting the use of the tour boats on the Upper Rogue.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team