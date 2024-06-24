© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Siskiyou Violins prepare to play Vienna

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 24, 2024 at 10:08 AM PDT

One of the region's many musical ensembles is planning a road trip. And not just to some other part of Oregon or California... Siskiyou Violins are packing for a trip to Vienna. The town where Mozart once thrilled audiences will host the young violinists in the Summa Cum Laude International Youth Music Festival.

The event is July 5-10, and the violinists have been tuning up with some pre-trip concerts, including one this week (Wednesday) in Ashland. We get details on the big journey from Artistic Director Faina Podolnaya, Board Member Kelly Pastrano, and Brooklynn Robbins, one of the violinists.

