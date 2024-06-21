© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Food and Agriculture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Forget the calories, think about the 'Barons' in your food

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 21, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Maybe it's not something you think about when you're shopping for food, but there is a great concentration of money and power in the food industry in the United States. And that's true of the ENTIRE food chain, from the farm to the grocery stores.

How did we get here, and what are the implications for what we choose to put in our bodies? Austin Frerick, an expert in both agricultural and antitrust policy, shows the timeline in his book Barons: Money, Power, and the Corruption of America's Food Industry.

From the farm to your fork, there are many big players that get involved. The author visits the JX to lay out the story.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team