Mon 9:25 | Forget the calories, think about the 'Barons' in your food

Maybe it's not something you think about when you're shopping for food, but there is a great concentration of money and power in the food industry in the United States. And that's true of the ENTIRE food chain, from the farm to the grocery stores.

How did we get here, and what are the implications for what we choose to put in our bodies? Austin Frerick, an expert in both agricultural and antitrust policy, shows the timeline in his book Barons: Money, Power, and the Corruption of America's Food Industry.

From the farm to your fork, there are many big players that get involved. The author visits the JX to lay out the story.