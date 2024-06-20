Fri 9:40 | Microbes + time + practice + books = fermentistas

Maybe you don't like sauerkraut much, and figured that means you don't much like fermented foods. You could well be wrong about that, since bread and beer and wine and even coffee go through some fermentation.

Kirsten and Christopher Shockey from the Applegate Valley have long sung the praises of fermented foods, calling themselves "fermentistas." In the latest edition of Savor, our food segment, food stylist and host Will Smith visits with the Shockeys anew. The occasion: The tenth-anniversary printing of their book Fermented Vegetables, which has been translated into six languages.

The Shockeys share their thoughts on where they've been, and where fermentation is going.